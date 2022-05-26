UREEQA Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,570.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $964,134.00 and approximately $10,570.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 188.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,512.27 or 1.40249380 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 594.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00497464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000286 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

