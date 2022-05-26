ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.46

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.46 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 24.94 ($0.31). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 26.25 ($0.33), with a volume of 439,960 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.43. The company has a market capitalization of £16.10 million and a P/E ratio of -10.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 16.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; VAL301, a peptide ingredient that in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

