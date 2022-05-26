ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.46

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.46 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 24.94 ($0.31). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 26.25 ($0.33), with a volume of 439,960 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.43. The company has a market capitalization of £16.10 million and a P/E ratio of -10.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 16.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)
Read More
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.