Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Value Line stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $661.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of -0.06. Value Line has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $91.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Value Line by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Value Line by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Value Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

