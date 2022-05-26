Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Valvoline has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years. Valvoline has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valvoline to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NYSE VVV opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after buying an additional 251,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valvoline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Valvoline by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

