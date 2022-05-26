Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.94 and last traded at $72.92. Approximately 15,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,776,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 830,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,816,000 after buying an additional 92,680 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 110.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 418,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

