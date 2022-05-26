Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.94 and last traded at $72.92. Approximately 15,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,776,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGLT)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.