Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $183.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.62. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $171.56 and a 12 month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

