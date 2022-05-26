Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $7.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $372.46. 4,245,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,608,068. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

