Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 83,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.