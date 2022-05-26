Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.28. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,082 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 616.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,685,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,068,000 after purchasing an additional 987,362 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 2,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 617,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

