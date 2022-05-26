Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an in-line rating for the company.

VAXX stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. Vaxxinity has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxxinity will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxxinity news, insider Mei Mei Hu bought 8,038 shares of Vaxxinity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares in the company, valued at $173,869,939.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc purchased 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $62,462.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,611,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,059,878.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,950 shares of company stock valued at $106,759.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at $5,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.