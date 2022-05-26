Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Cap of $79.55 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $79.55 million and $1.90 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00218838 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006211 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,504,684,363 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

