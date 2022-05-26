Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 632,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.