Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,678 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 307,208 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,791,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after buying an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,012 shares of company stock worth $11,804,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $270.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

