Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Receives $510.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $510.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.41) to GBX 420 ($5.29) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of CKSNF stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.