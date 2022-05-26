Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.11, but opened at $37.78. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viasat shares last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 1,753 shares changing hands.

VSAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viasat by 240.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after buying an additional 317,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viasat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 634.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 265,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 228,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,681,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

