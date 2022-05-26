Vincent Liu Sells 776 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) EVP Vincent Liu sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $15,752.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,158.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vincent Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Vincent Liu sold 15,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $398.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Hovde Group downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

