Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading 5% Higher

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. 564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 56,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $602.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a current ratio of 16.20.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 45.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

