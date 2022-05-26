Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Saira Ramasastry Sells 1,687 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $40,184.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at $192,751.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.55.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 96.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
