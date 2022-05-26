Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Saira Ramasastry Sells 1,687 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $40,184.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at $192,751.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 96.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

