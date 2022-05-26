Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $37.56 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.78.

In related news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,052 shares of company stock valued at $566,705. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.