Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 71,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 874,681 shares.The stock last traded at $34.98 and had previously closed at $37.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,971. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,052 shares of company stock worth $566,705. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 113,607 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

