Vivid Seats (SEAT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/26/2022 – Vivid Seats was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

5/25/2022 – Vivid Seats was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

5/11/2022 – Vivid Seats was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

5/10/2022 – Vivid Seats had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $11.00.

5/3/2022 – Vivid Seats was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

4/22/2022 – Vivid Seats was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

4/15/2022 – Vivid Seats was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

4/8/2022 – Vivid Seats was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

4/1/2022 – Vivid Seats was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

SEAT stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,825. Vivid Seats Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at $2,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at $1,278,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 736.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

