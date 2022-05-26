Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 68.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($64.04) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia stock traded up €0.37 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €33.87 ($36.03). 2,066,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €31.76 ($33.79) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($64.85). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.