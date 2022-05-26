Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.31. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Voya Financial by 20.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

