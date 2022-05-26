VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $223.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.30 million and the highest is $226.75 million. VSE posted sales of $175.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $914.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.10 million to $929.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $972.19 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $231.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.90 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VSE by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VSE by 208.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth $323,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VSE by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in VSE by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSEC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. 18,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. VSE has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

