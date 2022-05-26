Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading 19.6% Higher

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 19.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 283,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 238,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.95 million and a PE ratio of -14.17.
Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)
