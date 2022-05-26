Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading 19.6% Higher

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 19.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 283,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 238,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.95 million and a PE ratio of -14.17.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; the Gander Belt gold property located in central Newfoundland; the Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and the South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

