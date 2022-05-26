W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $469.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $496.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.92.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

