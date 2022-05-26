Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth $13,833,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $16,325,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $13,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $12,286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 134.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $101.27 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.60 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.95. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

