Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Shares of WD opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.95. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.60 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.