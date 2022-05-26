Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.79 billion-$585.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.18 billion.Walmart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $123.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,037,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,492. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.57.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.