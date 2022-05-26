Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 162.20 ($2.04) on Thursday. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 142.20 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 178 ($2.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 164.52. The company has a market capitalization of £689.13 million and a PE ratio of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.33) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman bought 17,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,050.90 ($37,814.14).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

