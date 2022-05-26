Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 2,638.5% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,803,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 552,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43,269 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 3,272.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 70,348 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WARR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,183. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

