Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Christopher A. Kuebler Sells 4,000 Shares

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $307.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.02.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Waters’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.