Wells Fargo & Company Trims Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Target Price to $380.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $495.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $452.78.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $339.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.72. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $309.43 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

