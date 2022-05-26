Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$16.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.25.

WDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total transaction of C$145,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$873,518.73. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total transaction of C$597,726.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,212 shares in the company, valued at C$174,346.60. Insiders have sold 87,913 shares of company stock worth $1,365,363 over the last ninety days.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,262. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.98. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$85.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

