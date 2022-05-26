Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDO. Eight Capital increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.88.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$11.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 12.95. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$85.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total transaction of C$468,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,996.18. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.38, for a total value of C$153,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$876,367.78. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363.

Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

