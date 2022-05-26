Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $88.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

