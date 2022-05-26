Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Albert Chao Sells 37,876 Shares

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $126.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average is $110.54.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Westlake by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,041,000 after acquiring an additional 62,328 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 82.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after acquiring an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after purchasing an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,498,000.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.54.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

