Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $147.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Get Westlake alerts:

Shares of WLK stock opened at $126.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Westlake has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,923 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,999 in the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in Westlake by 402.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Westlake by 535.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Westlake by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.