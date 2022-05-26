WeTrust Reaches Market Cap of $284,122.11 (TRST)

WeTrust (TRST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $284,122.11 and $1.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WeTrust

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

