Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0232 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

SPGYF opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGYF shares. CIBC increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.