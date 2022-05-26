Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

