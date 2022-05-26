Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,745 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPZM. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.28. Epizyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 614.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

