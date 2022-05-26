Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Invests $153,000 in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,750 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Alexco Resource as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 83.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 218.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107,349 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 28.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,950,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXU. TheStreet cut Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

AXU stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexco Resource Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

