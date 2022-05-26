Wing Finance (WING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.68 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00012733 BTC on exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,555,417 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

