Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.85

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.85 and traded as high as C$42.69. Winpak shares last traded at C$41.94, with a volume of 62,229 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPK shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Winpak alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48.

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$351.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.27%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.