Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Trading Up 0.8%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $24.95. 8,858 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 7,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

About Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCM)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.