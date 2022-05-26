WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.59 and last traded at $72.06. 47,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 119,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEDJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

