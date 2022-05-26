WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $33.79. 771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78.

