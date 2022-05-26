Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($103.19) to €98.00 ($104.26) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($103.19) to €98.00 ($104.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($110.64) to €109.00 ($115.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.98. 16,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,393. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $93.43 and a 1 year high of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.9724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.