Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CL King reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 17,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at $247,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

